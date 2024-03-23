Galveston County ARC to host Pet Pantry

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is partnering with the Houston
Humane Society to host a Pet Pantry event on Wednesday, March 20 at the Galveston County Health District.
The pet pantry is open to Galveston County residents and will provide free food for pets to individuals and families
needing assistance.
This event begins at 9 a.m. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles upon arrival. Food will be brought to residents’
vehicles, and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not required.
Location
The Pet Pantry will take place at Galveston County Health District, located at 9850 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas
City from 9-11 a.m. This is a free event, for those in need of assistance to help feed their pets. For more information, call
the ARC at 409-948-2485.
WHAT: Pet Pantry
WHEN: Wednesday, March 20, 9-11 a.m.
WHERE: Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett F Lowry Expwy, Texas City, TX 77591
