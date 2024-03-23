GC Invites High School Girls and Women of All Ages to Attend

2024 Women In Industry Conference on April 3

Galveston College – along with eight other community colleges which comprise the Texas Gulf Coast Community College Consortium – is inviting high school girls and women of all ages to attend the 2024 Women In Industry Conference on Wednesday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT. Conference attendees will hear from accomplished speakers and panelists, network to build connections, and learn about rewarding careers for women in petrochemical, construction, avionics, biotech, and IT industries.

Now in its seventh year, the Women In Industry Conference will be held at the Moody Gardens Convention Center located at One Hope Boulevard in Galveston, Texas. The registration fee is $25 per person. This fee includes breakfast and lunch. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-women-in-industry-conference-tickets-754080654537?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

In addition to Galveston College, the consortium includes Alvin Community College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland, Houston Community College, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and Wharton County Junior College. Representatives from all nine colleges will be available at the conference to discuss education and training programs, financial aid, student services and career services.

Sponsors include ExxonMobil, Worley, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical, OXY, The Chemours Company, Olin, Turner Industries Group LLC, INEOS, PCL Construction, LyondellBasell, Arkema, Shell USA, National Center for Construction Education and Research, Freeport LNG, TechLabs, DOW Chemical Company, and Workforce Solutions.

“This conference is always well received, and we are encouraging anyone interested to register as soon as possible because space is limited. The Women In Industry Conference appeals to high school girls, college students and women of all ages – U.S. military veterans, women in transition, career changers, and future employers. Our speakers are role models who demonstrate that succeeding in traditionally male-dominated careers and industries is possible,” explained Vera Lewis-Jasper, dean of technical and professional education at Galveston College.

Keynote speaker Maci Chambers, who is now working as a process slider at the ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication and a minor in business from the University of Houston. As a process slider, Chambers operates on, improves, and maintains equipment. Chambers is an excellent example of a woman who is succeeding in STEM after a career change. Tracie Griffitt, vice president of project delivery at Worley, will also serve as a keynote speaker. Throughout her 28-year career, Griffitt has experience working in operations management, project management, business development, engineering, quality management and organizational change across the petroleum refining, petrochemical, chemical, brewery, and pharmaceutical industries. She is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines. Griffitt also serves on the Engineering and Construction Contracting (ECC) Association Board of Advisors and is a long-time representative of the Construction Industry Institute.

In addition to the morning and lunch keynote sessions, the conference includes breakout sessions that run from 9:15 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. Exhibitors will welcome attendees throughout the day.

“I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous value the Women In Industry Conference delivers to high school students. Over the past several years, hundreds of Ball High School students have participated in this conference, which has served as a catalyst for their personal and professional growth. This conference provides them with inspiration and guidance as they navigate their future careers,” commented Jennifer Edenfield, CTE director at Galveston Independent School District.

“The Galveston College Women In Industry Conference opened the door for me to connect with industry-leading companies. The sessions were informative, engaging, and inspiring, leaving me with a renewed sense of confidence and determination to pursue my career goals. I highly recommend the Women In Industry Conference to anyone looking to explore a new career and connect with like-minded professionals,” said Heaven Barrientos, welding student at Ball High School.

For more information, please visit https://www.gulfcoastcc.org/event/2024-women-in-industry-conference/.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Lewis-Jasper is available to share positive feedback from past sponsors and to discuss 2024 sponsorship opportunities. Please contact her at vlewis@gc.edu or 409-944-1404 for more information.