Weber Votes Against $1.2 Trillion Omnibus

by Publisher
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) released the following statement after voting against the second omnibus on Friday:

“Over the last five months, as the appropriations process played out, and after considering the 1,012-page bill, the outcome and process were not what we in Southeast Texas expect from a Republican majority. I cannot, in good faith, support a $1.2 trillion omnibus that continues down the same trajectory that has led to historic inflation, which is crushing Texans, while also bolstering the calamitous border policies of Joe Biden, which have left our communities unsafe and our nation less secure. Washington is beyond broken, and our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will be left with unsustainable debt and a less safe nation. We need to shake up Washington and force the hand of Joe Biden to secure our border and get a grip on spending.”

Rep. Weber objected the following provisions:

  • $400,000 for an organization that gives out “transition” clothing for minors in Wisconsin
  • $2 million+ for equipment at facilities performing abortions
  • $1 million for “Amplify Latinx” business groups in Massachusetts
  • $850,000 for LGBTQ Senior Housing services and programming in Massachusetts
  • $740,000 to “increase diversity” in state contracts in Maryland
  • $850,000 for LGBTQ services for illegal immigrants and free drug needle exchange.
  • $200 million for a new FBI Headquarters
  • $1.6 million for EV busses on Cape Cod
  • $1.1 million for climate resilience and equity in Boston.
  • Continues the Pentagon’s abortion tourism fund
  • Fully funds the Department of Defense transgender surgeries

