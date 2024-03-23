Weber Votes Against $1.2 Trillion Omnibus

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) released the following statement after voting against the second omnibus on Friday:

“Over the last five months, as the appropriations process played out, and after considering the 1,012-page bill, the outcome and process were not what we in Southeast Texas expect from a Republican majority. I cannot, in good faith, support a $1.2 trillion omnibus that continues down the same trajectory that has led to historic inflation, which is crushing Texans, while also bolstering the calamitous border policies of Joe Biden, which have left our communities unsafe and our nation less secure. Washington is beyond broken, and our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will be left with unsustainable debt and a less safe nation. We need to shake up Washington and force the hand of Joe Biden to secure our border and get a grip on spending.”

Rep. Weber objected the following provisions: