Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau donates $10,000 to wildfire relief fund

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau donated $10,000 to a state relief fund to help Texas Panhandle ranchers impacted by the devastating wildfires this year.

The relief fund, established by Texas Farm Bureau, is collecting monetary donations to help farmers and ranchers rebuild and recover from the staggering losses.

“This is a tough situation for farmers and ranchers and the agricultural community in the Panhandle,” Charles LeCompte, Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau president, said. “We wanted to do our part to help our friends and neighbors get back on their feet.”

The $10,000 contribution is one of many donations from across the state and nation pouring into the Farm Bureau relief fund.

“It’s hard to imagine losing everything you own—from the fence surrounding your property to the forage your livestock eat,” LeCompte said. “They have a long, hard road to rebuild and recover. This donation is our way of supporting them and showing them that the Farm Bureau is behind them.”

All donations made to Texas Farm Bureau’s relief fund will go directly to help those affected by the fires.

Credit card donations may be made online at texasfarmbureau.org/panhandle-wildfire-relief-fund.

Checks may be made out to the Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation and mailed to: Panhandle Wildfire Committee, P.O. Box 2689, Waco, Texas 76702-2689. Please include “Attention: Chris Daughtery” on donation envelopes.

The relief fund will continue to accept monetary donations until May 31.