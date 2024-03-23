Saturday, March 23, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunity Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau donates $10,000 to wildfire relief fund
Community

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau donates $10,000 to wildfire relief fund

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau donated $10,000 to a state relief fund to help Texas Panhandle ranchers impacted by the devastating wildfires this year.

The relief fund, established by Texas Farm Bureau, is collecting monetary donations to help farmers and ranchers rebuild and recover from the staggering losses.

“This is a tough situation for farmers and ranchers and the agricultural community in the Panhandle,” Charles LeCompte, Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau president, said. “We wanted to do our part to help our friends and neighbors get back on their feet.”

The $10,000 contribution is one of many donations from across the state and nation pouring into the Farm Bureau relief fund.

“It’s hard to imagine losing everything you own—from the fence surrounding your property to the forage your livestock eat,” LeCompte said. “They have a long, hard road to rebuild and recover. This donation is our way of supporting them and showing them that the Farm Bureau is behind them.”

All donations made to Texas Farm Bureau’s relief fund will go directly to help those affected by the fires.

Credit card donations may be made online at texasfarmbureau.org/panhandle-wildfire-relief-fund.

Checks may be made out to the Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation and mailed to: Panhandle Wildfire Committee, P.O. Box 2689, Waco, Texas 76702-2689. Please include “Attention: Chris Daughtery” on donation envelopes.

The relief fund will continue to accept monetary donations until May 31.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Teddy Bears Ride Along for Children

Raining Candy in Texas City 

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Young Galvestonians to Participate in Lemonade...

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY APRIL EVENTS

Community Advisory Council Meeting

A Wee Bit of Irish Culture for Ya 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close