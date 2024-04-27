Get ready for the 2024-2025 athletic season with our Pre-Participation Physicals on Thursday, May 2, from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. at TCHS. Remember to enter through the cafeteria glass doors in the back of the school, near the softball field, to access the auxiliary gym.

Cost: $10 (cash only at the door or you can pay online), and appointments are a must! Bring your completed 2024-2025 physical form with ALL parent signatures. Forms are available now at TCHS & LMHS Athletic Training Rooms, Stadium Athletic Office and online at https://www.tcisd.org/departments/athletics/sports-medicine.

Physicals will also be held at the LMHS main gym on May 16 from 1-4 p.m. All current Giles Middle School students who are scheduled to participate in athletics in the 2024-2025 school year will be bused over. Your child may attend either one.