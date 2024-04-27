Sunday, April 28, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityHealth 2024-2025 athletic season with our Pre-Participation Physicals on Thursday, May 2
Health

2024-2025 athletic season with our Pre-Participation Physicals on Thursday, May 2

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Get ready for the 2024-2025 athletic season with our Pre-Participation Physicals on Thursday, May 2, from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. at TCHS. Remember to enter through the cafeteria glass doors in the back of the school, near the softball field, to access the auxiliary gym.

Cost: $10 (cash only at the door or you can pay online), and appointments are a must! Bring your completed 2024-2025 physical form with ALL parent signatures. Forms are available now at TCHS & LMHS Athletic Training Rooms, Stadium Athletic Office and online at https://www.tcisd.org/departments/athletics/sports-medicine.

Physicals will also be held at the LMHS main gym on May 16 from 1-4 p.m. All current Giles Middle School students who are scheduled to participate in athletics in the 2024-2025 school year will be bused over. Your child may attend either one.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

COM Dental Hygiene Program Now Accepting Applications 

Healthy Exposure to the Sun

Santa Fe ISD need to get their physicals

COM Programs Collaborate for Mass Casualty Scenario During Allied Health Day

Warning Signs of Mouth Cancer

Stretching and Relaxing with Regina 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close