Texas City ISD is thrilled to announce Levi Fry Intermediate counselor Jalissa Harris as the 2024 Professional Support Staff Star of the Year!

Ms. Harris embodies dedication and empathy. Her compassionate approach resonates with both students and staff alike, making her an exceptional asset to Levi Fry and TCISD. One staff member described her as “a beacon of guidance in times of need.”

Beyond her compassionate demeanor, Ms. Harris demonstrates exceptional professionalism and resourcefulness. Her proactive approach ensures that no student issue goes unnoticed or unaddressed.

Congratulations, Ms. Harris, on this well-deserved recognition! Your commitment to our students and your exemplary service make a profound impact on our school community.