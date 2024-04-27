Sunday, April 28, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleAwards Levi Fry Intermediate counselor Jalissa Harris as the 2024 Professional Support Staff Star of the Year! 
Awards

Levi Fry Intermediate counselor Jalissa Harris as the 2024 Professional Support Staff Star of the Year! 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Texas City ISD is thrilled to announce Levi Fry Intermediate counselor Jalissa Harris as the 2024 Professional Support Staff Star of the Year! 

 Ms. Harris embodies dedication and empathy. Her compassionate approach resonates with both students and staff alike, making her an exceptional asset to Levi Fry and TCISD. One staff member described her as “a beacon of guidance in times of need.”

 Beyond her compassionate demeanor, Ms. Harris demonstrates exceptional professionalism and resourcefulness. Her proactive approach ensures that no student issue goes unnoticed or unaddressed.

 Congratulations, Ms. Harris, on this well-deserved recognition! Your commitment to our students and your exemplary service make a profound impact on our school community.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

More honors for the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team

Top 10 Graduates of FHS Class of 2024

Staff Sergeant Logan Day

League City’s Halliburton Shines at National Conference 

Texas City High School UIL Academics Team

Hitchcock ISD Class 3A boys basketball state championship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close