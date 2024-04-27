Saturday, April 27, 2024
Health

Healthy Exposure to the Sun

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Spring and summer are times of the year when the great outdoor beckons more strongly than it does in fall and winter. Temperate climates and abundant sunshine encourage people to leave their homes and bask in the warm rays of the sun.

Spending time outdoors is good for mental health and it’s a natural way for people to get adequate vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin. The National Institutes of Health say exposure to sunshine for five to 30 minutes a day, most days a week is optimal to make vitamin D. A large percentage of the population is deficient in vitamin D. The NIH says there are many studies correlating vitamin D insufficiency with increased risk of numerous chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, myocardial infarctions, and brittle bones. However, sun exposure to make vitamin D needs to occur without sunscreen for maximum impact. That begs the question of just how safe it may be to spend time outdoors without sun protection, and what are the risks of doing so? Also, do the risks of vitamin D deficiency outrank those involving sun exposure and cancer causation? It’s a conundrum, to be sure.

The good news is that most people can safely enjoy the sun and obtain vitamin D. Here are some tips and safety precautions.

· Keep in mind that the sun’s rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm. Therefore, if you must spend time in the sun, do so outside of this time period.

· Promptly apply sunscreen. After a short period of unprotected sunshine of no more than 30 minutes, put on sunblock right away. Also, reapply as indicated on the packaging depending on activity. Harvard Health says that sunscreen cannot block all UV rays, and even usage of sunblock will not staunch all vitamin D production.

· The National Cancer Institute suggests using an SPF of at least 15, but some doctors recommend SPF 30.

· Ultraviolet radiation is the number one cause of skin cancer. Utilize wide-brimmed hats, sunscreen and protective clothing to prevent cumulative sun exposure, which can lead to basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers.

· Keep in mind that episodes of severe sunburns, usually before age 18, can raise the risk of developing melanoma. Children should be just as mindful of sun exposure as adults.

· It is challenging to define what “too much sun” actually is, says the European Code Against Cancer. Strength of the sun (UV index), skin type and the strength of sunscreen all merit consideration. A person with very fair skin exposed to an ultraviolet index of 6, which is easily reached at noon in summer, can suffer sunburn in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

It’s a fine line to balance healthy sun exposure to obtain vitamin D and avoid sun damage to the skin. But it’s best that people walk that tightrope with sun safety in mind. TF245946

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

