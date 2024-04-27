Saturday, April 27, 2024
Pets
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Siren and Bruno.

Say hello to Siren (A036530),a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat.  Siren is about three years old, friendly, handsome and appears to be witty and wise.  Despite his name, his meows are gentlemanly.  Siren wears his striped coat with dignity and keeps his white chin, chest and paws in sparkling condition.   His light gray-green eyes are pools of mystery.  He enjoys watching the hall traffic from his window and likes to meet new friends — proper intros of course.  Siren enjoys outings to the colony room for exercise and to keep his climbing skills up.  He looks forward to having a family and home of his own..  Come on in and ask to meet Siren. 

Meet Bruno (A028555) a resilient 4-year-old Pit Bull mix with a heart of gold. Rescued from a cruelty case, he’s now on a mission to find his forever home where he can shower his new family with endless love and loyalty. Despite his rough start, Bruno’s spirit remains unbroken, and he’s ready to embark on a new chapter filled with love and companionship. Come one in and meet Bruno!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Siren and Bruno will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Apr 30th – May 4th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

