Digging Around so Kids can Splash Around

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas City residents can get ready for some family fun down on 6th Street. The city officially broke ground on what is to become a Community Plaza at 716 6th Street. Nearby is the Texas City Museum and the iconic Showboat Pavilion along with numerous locally owned businesses.

“This will be a big boost to 6th Street,” said Phil Roberts, member of the Texas City Economic Development Corporation.

The plaza will host a splash pad for kiddos to enjoy cooling down during the summer’s hot afternoons. There will be playground equipment room for six food trucks and a stage for performing artists along with a dog park

“The stage won’t be big enough for Metallica,” explained Kristen Edwards, director of economic development. But even if it can’ host a band with a lot of stage movement, Edwards is confident the local community will enjoy other bands on the stage.

Dedrick Johnson, Texas City Mayor expressed his enthusiasm about the city’s progress towards bringing development to the historic area.

The Community Plaza will be open year-round and free for the public to enjoy. The anticipated completion date is about a year from now.