Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News Digging Around so Kids can Splash Around
News

Digging Around so Kids can Splash Around

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas City residents can get ready for some family fun down on 6th Street. The city officially broke ground on what is to become a Community Plaza at 716 6th Street.  Nearby is the Texas City Museum and the iconic Showboat Pavilion along with numerous locally owned businesses.

“This will be a big boost to 6th Street,” said Phil Roberts, member of the Texas City Economic Development Corporation.

The plaza will host a splash pad for kiddos to enjoy cooling down during the summer’s hot afternoons. There will be playground equipment room for six food trucks and a stage for performing artists along with a dog park

“The stage won’t be big enough for Metallica,” explained Kristen Edwards, director of economic development. But even if it can’ host a band with a lot of stage movement, Edwards is confident the local community will enjoy other bands on the stage.

Dedrick Johnson, Texas City Mayor expressed his enthusiasm about the city’s progress towards bringing development to the historic area.

The Community Plaza will be open year-round and free for the public to enjoy. The anticipated completion date is about a year from now. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

New ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Begins for Texas

Phelan Has Priorities, But Only If He’s Speaker 

FHS seniors who have made the commitment to serve our country

The TWIA Board of Directors met in Austin on May 7 for...

Dozens of Local Counties Impacted By Weekend Floods

TCLMCAC Public Service Announcement: Galveston LNG Bunker Port Public Meeting Notice

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close