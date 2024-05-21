Celebrating Holy Family Parish’s Building Renovations

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

What was a mere vision in 2020 for Holy Family Catholic Parish moved close to reality on Saturday, May 18, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Holy Family Parish Life Center and administrative offices at 2601 Ursuline.

His Eminence, Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, the archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown, City Manager Brian Maxwell, and the Very Rev. Jude Ezuma, Pastor of Holy Family Parish, were on hand to lead the celebration of this historic occasion. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was represented by Gina Spagnola.Visitors were treated to refreshments and a tour of the new facility, following the Ribbon Cutting.

Over 14,000 sq ft of unused space from the former Ursuline Convent was renovated to house offices for the entire parish staff as well as meeting spaces that will be used both by parishioners and the larger Galveston community. This area is located at the east wing of Holy Family Catholic School with separate entrances for the school and the new Parish Life Center/Office Complex. The parish offices, currently located at the old St. Patrick’s School will be moving to the new Parish Life Center sometime in late June.

This 4-year project is the culmination of the hard work of countless people, involved in so many ways. Parishioners from all six churches that make up Holy Family Parish – Holy Rosary, Mary Star of the Sea (Jamaica Beach), Our Lady by the Sea (Bolivar), Sacred Heart, St. Mary’s Cathedral, and St. Patrick – came together in prayer, thanksgiving, and financial support to make this happen.

“Truly, we are one Holy Family Catholic Parish, united in our mission of sharing the Gospel message of Christ to our neighbors. The new Parish Life Center is home not only to our parishioners, but to everyone in our community,” expressed Deacon Candidate, Ben Mazzara.