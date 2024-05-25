Astros After Dark: Team Visits Mariners to Open Week

The Astros take on the Athletics to end the weekend before heading to Seattle to take on the American League West-leading Mariners to open the new weekend. It’s an opportunity to work their way back into the playoff chase as they continue to shake off the slow start that has plagued them.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their weekend in the Bay Area when they take on the Athletics beginning at 3:07 pm. Space City Home Network starts pregame coverage at 2:30 pm.

Monday: After taking in the sun and food, Astros fans will get the chance to close out Memorial Day when they visit the Mariners beginning at 8:40 pm. Space City Home Network airs at 8:00 pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The middle game of the series between the Astros and Mariners starts at 8:40 pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 8:00 pm.