Both Clear Springs and Friendswood entered the weekend with an opportunity to advance one step closer to the state baseball finals. The Chargers trailed Cy-Fair 1-0 entering Friday’s Game 2 of their 6A, Region III semifinal. Clear Springs would have forced a decisive game in Crosby on Saturday with a win. Meanwhile, Friendswood played Lake Creek in Game 3 of their 5A, Region III final. The winners would face Magnolia West, which defeated Santa Fe in their 5A, Region III final, ending the season for the District 18-5A champs. The Indians had 12 seniors playing their last game for the school on Thursday.
