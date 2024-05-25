Texas First Bank Names Lincoln C. McKinnon as Chief Operating Officer



McKinnon Brings Nearly Two Decades of Financial and Operational Experience

Texas City, Texas – May 21, 2024 – Texas First Bank is pleased to announce that Lincoln C. McKinnon has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). A new role within Texas First Bank, McKinnon is responsible for overseeing the organization’s strategic direction, project implementation, and growth objectives, as well as supervising the Retail, Treasury Management, and Operations teams.

McKinnon joins the bank with nearly twenty years of experience in financial institution advisory services. Most recently, he was a Partner at Crowe, LLP, where he led the Houston Financial Services practice, spearheading numerous growth strategies and managing statewide teams as they performed audits and consulting services for community banks and other financial institutions across Texas. Prior to Crowe, he worked as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations for a $6 billion investment management firm specializing in fixed income and equity portfolio growth.

“We are excited to welcome Lincoln to the Texas First family. Having been our external audit partner for five years, he has gotten to know us, and we’ve gotten to see him work. His experience in the industry and understanding of how we operate make him a great fit,” shared Christopher Doyle, President, and CEO of Texas First Bank. “Part of the strategic plan is for Texas First to grow in a way that meets the full needs of those in our community while continuing to uphold our mission and core values, and with the vision and history of execution that Lincoln brings, we look even more toward to the future.”

A native of League City, Texas, McKinnon holds a master’s in business administration in Banking and Financial Institutions from Sam Houston State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Texas and a graduate of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas’s Bank Operations Institute. He serves on the Sam Houston Executive MBA Advisory Board and enjoys scuba diving and travelling in his spare time.

“Texas First Bank is a great community bank with deep roots and strong values. I’ve seen how dedicated they are to helping individuals and businesses in their markets, and I’m excited for the opportunity to improve and grow that commitment in communities I grew up in,” said McKinnon.

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank, a state-chartered community bank, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1973. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Bank has 27 locations throughout Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, and Jefferson Counties. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loan, and investment products and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. To learn more about Texas First Bank, visit www.texasfirst.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Helping Texans Build Texas®