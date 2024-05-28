Tuesday, May 28, 2024
by Brandon Williams
The Knights of Columbus Council 5236, 3217, and Mathew Wilson Assembly 1988 place American flags along the drive of Mount Olivet every Memorial Day. It is part of the values of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism of Knight of Columbus. Members gather at 7 A.M.  to place the flags on the Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend and retrieve them around 4 P.M. Monday. This is to bestow honor to veterans who have given their service to our country and also, to the ones in service today and say Thank You.

