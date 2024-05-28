Southern Style Cooking From the Comfort of Home

Travel opens people to new experiences. Among those experiences are myriad opportunities to try new foods and styles of cuisine. After all, what would a trip to Italy be without some indulgence in the various culinary specialties each part of the country is known for?

But one need not stray from home to enjoy regional fare. For instance, foodies who enjoy foods typically associated with the southeastern United States can indulge that passion in the comforts of their own kitchens. This recipe for “Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken” from AllRecipes.com is sure to satisfy anyone’s craving for Southern cuisine.

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Makes 8 servings

2 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 whole chicken, cut into pieces

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

5 cups vegetable oil for frying

Whisk together buttermilk, mustard, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a bowl.

Pour buttermilk marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken pieces, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in fridge for 2 to 8 hours.

Combine flour, baking powder, garlic powder, and onion powder in another resealable plastic bag; shake to mix thoroughly.

Working with one piece at a time, transfer marinated chicken to the dry ingredient bag, seal the bag, and shake well to coat. After all chicken pieces are coated, repeat the process by dipping them in buttermilk marinade and shaking in the dry coating again. Then heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken on the pan.

Fry chicken in batches in hot oil, turning chicken occasionally, until golden brown and juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat should read at least 165 F. TF246015