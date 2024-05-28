Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Southern Style Cooking From the Comfort of Home

by Brandon Williams
Travel opens people to new experiences. Among those experiences are myriad opportunities to try new foods and styles of cuisine. After all, what would a trip to Italy be without some indulgence in the various culinary specialties each part of the country is known for?

But one need not stray from home to enjoy regional fare. For instance, foodies who enjoy foods typically associated with the southeastern United States can indulge that passion in the comforts of their own kitchens. This recipe for “Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken” from AllRecipes.com is sure to satisfy anyone’s craving for Southern cuisine.

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Makes 8 servings

2 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 whole chicken, cut into pieces

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

5 cups vegetable oil for frying

Whisk together buttermilk, mustard, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a bowl.

Pour buttermilk marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken pieces, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in fridge for 2 to 8 hours.

Combine flour, baking powder, garlic powder, and onion powder in another resealable plastic bag; shake to mix thoroughly.

Working with one piece at a time, transfer marinated chicken to the dry ingredient bag, seal the bag, and shake well to coat. After all chicken pieces are coated, repeat the process by dipping them in buttermilk marinade and shaking in the dry coating again. Then heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken on the pan.

Fry chicken in batches in hot oil, turning chicken occasionally, until golden brown and juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat should read at least 165 F. TF246015

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

