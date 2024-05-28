Friendswood ISD Education Foundation Wins Outstanding Achievement Award

By Texas Pioneer Foundation

The Friendswood ISD Education Foundation was named a winner of the 2024 Texas Education Foundation Network’s (TEFN) Outstanding Achievement Award for the organization’s Adopt-A-Grant Program. The award was presented to Friendswood ISD Education Foundation staff and directors during the TEFN Annual Conference at the Hyatt Lost Pines Resort in Cedar Creek, Texas, on April 18, 2024.

TEFN annually presents Outstanding Achievement Awards to recognize excellence and exceptional performance in best practices of school foundations that are impactful, innovative, and outcome-driven and make a difference for their respective schools.

The Adopt-A-Grant Program allows educators across Friendswood ISD the opportunity to submit grant applications for innovative and engaging tools, resources, and experiences they would like to bring to life for their students. Friendswood ISD Education Foundation takes all the grant applications received each fall and puts them online for the community to go “online shopping” for learning. The online campaign is open to the public every year from Giving Tuesday until the Friday before spring break. Family members often fund grants submitted by their child’s teachers, or companies will fund grants submitted by a particular program they are passionate about. After the online campaign closes, the Foundation takes the funds raised at their annual fundraising events and picks up as many of the grants as possible that are still available.

“We are excited to recognize the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation and the Adopt-A-Grant Program which represents the type of excellence and innovation that makes a positive, impactful difference for their district, the students, and their community,” said Texas Pioneer Foundation Executive Director Michelle Coburn.

In addition to receiving the award, the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation will also receive a $2,500 grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation to provide continued operational support for the organization.

TEFN is a program of the Texas Pioneer Foundation created to support local education foundations in Texas by providing networking opportunities, sharing of best practices, and training and resources specifically for education foundations. The Texas Pioneer Foundation is a private, independent foundation established to support outstanding and innovative educational programs and projects in Texas.