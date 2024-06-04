Graduating with Upward Hope

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Upward Hope Academy celebrated its 17th graduating class Saturday.

Students who find greater success outside the traditional high school model find a place at Upward Hope Academy. There, they can complete a high school education.

The private school was the brainchild and the fruit of the hard work and devotion of Kathy Whatley, who serves as its principal.

Whatley, for her years of devotion to students and making sure students who needed to graduate from high school were able to do so, was nominated as a finalist for The Galveston County Daily News 2024 Citizen of the Year.

Though she wasn’t ultimately selected to receive the title, she is loved and admired by thousands of graduates who might not otherwise have graduated from high school had she not given herself to building a school for them.

This year’s graduating class was made up of just under 60 students. The salutatorian was Kaitlyn Richardson. The valedictorian was Brianna Ramirez. State Rep. Teri Wilson was the keynote speaker. The commencement ceremony was held in the sanctuary of Moody Methodist Church in Galveston.

Students’ ages range from 17 and up, and students come from communities around Galveston County. There is no tuition charged to the students. Upward Hope Academy is a non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of the community for support.