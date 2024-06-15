City of Texas City welcomes new Director of Finance

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City is excited to announce the addition of Cynthia Rushing as its new Director

of Finance, effective June 17, 2024. Rushing brings more than 27 years of experience as a financial executive and

a wealth of experience in executive leadership in the public sector.

She most recently served as the Finance Director in Harris County, where she oversaw a $600 million budget and

implemented automation projects to enhance efficiencies and improve the quality of the budget and accounts

payable functions.

Previously, Rushing served as the CFO for the City of Houston, where she was responsible for a $300 million

operations budget, debt service management, capital projects and energy administrative services. There, she

gained experience in Debt Service Management, instituting department-wide metrics for her team and

streamlining the meter setup process for new and renovated construction sites.

Prior to her service in the public sector, Rushing worked with Shell Oil Company for 18 years, where she

improved operational productivity, reduced operational costs, created financial models and provided strategic

guidance.

“We are excited and ready to receive the skillset and experience of Ms. Cynthia Rushing into our municipal

family,” Mayor Dedrick D. Johnson said. “She is the change agent we need to manage the continued economic

growth and vitality of our City.”

A native Houstonian, Rushing earned an MBA from Rice University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting

from the University of Houston. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Rushing assumes the role of Director of Finance for the City of Texas City on Monday, June 17.