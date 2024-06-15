Saturday, June 15, 2024
COM Summer Nurse Camp to kick off on Monday, June 17Great Visuals for Television and Print News

by Publisher
WHO: During its second annual Summer Nurse Camp, College of the Mainland (COM) will host two days of interactive learning for nearly 30 local high school students to discover potential educational and career pathways in the dynamic and high-demand nursing field.

WHAT: Held in partnership with CompassRN, the camp provides an important opportunity for local high school students to be exposed to the various components of a nursing career through hands-on activities and demonstrations taught by COM faculty. Activities will include demonstrations on CPR and Stop the Bleed, labor/delivery/newborn care, and an Anatomage Table [3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection model] tournament. The camp also introduces students to campus life and encourages them to start their college journey early.

WHY: In Texas, where there has been a longtime demand for nurses, the need has only climbed in recent years as many hospitals are facing crippling staffing shortages due to growing healthcare needs. Recognizing the high demand for nurses, particularly in the healthcare hub of the Houston/Galveston region, COM is meeting these needs now and into the future through its robust range of nursing program options. Working alongside industry professionals, the camp is part of an ongoing effort to encourage students to pursue nursing to meet these critical job demands.

WHEN/WHERE: The two-day camp will be held on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18 at various locations around the College of the Mainland main campus, 1200 N Amburn Rd, Texas City, Texas 77591. View the College of the Mainland campus map online.

