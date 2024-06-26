Kohfeldt, Simms To Have New Principals

We are thrilled to announce our new principals for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, Dr. Angela Randall and John Kimble.

Dr. Angela Randall is a true Texas City ISD success story, hailing from Texas City High School herself! With a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies, an MS in Curriculum and Instruction, and an EdD in Educational Leadership—all from University of Houston and University of Houston Clear Lake. Dr. Randall has 30 years of educational experience. Her journey includes teaching from first grade to fourth, serving as an Advanced Academic Specialist, and thriving as an Assistant Principal. We’re proud to celebrate her continued leadership as Principal at Kohfeldt Elementary.

John Kimble joins us from Houston ISD, where he recently served as principal of Codwell Elementary School. With a BS in Health and Human Performance from Prairie View A&M and a Master of Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas at Dallas, Mr. Kimble has dedicated his career to education, starting as a special education teacher in the Dallas area. Since 2016, he has been a valuable member of the Houston educational community, first as a teacher and then as an assistant principal at Lawson Middle School before joining the ranks as principal three years ago.