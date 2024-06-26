On The Field For June 26-June 29

Area Well-Represented At State 7-on-7 Tourney

Ready for some high school football? Well, head to College Station for the annual state 7-on-7 tournament that begins Thursday. Dickinson, Friendswood and Hitchcock each will vie to bring home a state title represents the area.

Wednesday: The Astros close their homestand with a 1:10 pm clash against the Rockies. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 12:30 pm.

Thursday: Three local high schools will be represented at the 2024 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament that will be held in College Station.

Dickinson will be in Division I Pool E including Austin Anderson, Coppell, and PSJA North. Meanwhile, Friendswood finds itself in Division I Pool J including Keller Central, Lovejoy, and PSJA Memorial.

Hitchcock is in Division II Pool A including Lake Dallas, Lubbock Christian, and Sabine.

Division II plays Thursday and Friday, with the D-II championship game held Friday afternoon. Division I begins later Friday afternoon and will conclude on Saturday afternoon with the title game.

Friday: The Astros open a 10-game road trip with a weekend set against the Mets starting at 6:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 5:30 pm with the pregame show. The game can also be seen on Apple TV+ as part of its Friday Night Baseball package.

Saturday: The middle game of Astros-Mets starts early at 3:10 pm. Space City Home Network airs at 2:30 pm with the pregame show.

Once the Astros are done, the Dynamo hit the pitch at 7:30 pm when they welcome Charlotte FC to Shell Energy Stadium. The match can be seen as part of Apple TV’s MLS package.