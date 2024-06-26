The Post Newspaper Sports

Thursday, June 27, 2024
by Brandon Williams
The La Marque boys’ basketball team had an impressive showing at the TABC Showcase over the weekend, capping off their perfect showing with a 52-41 win over Fort Bend Crawford. The Coogs, who advanced to the 4A, Region III quarterfinals last season, return the bulk of the roster and are positioned to make a deeper run in the 2024-25 season.

La Marque senior quarterback Anthony Miles paid a visit to Texas Lutheran recently. The budding talent enters his third season as the starter and is looking to help guide the Cougars to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason fun last year.

La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry has a new home, having transferred to the University of Central Florida for his senior year. Ivy-Curry led Texas-San Antonio in scoring last year while becoming one of the nation’s best sixth men.

Friendswood junior libero/defensive specialist Haley Patton visited the University of Alabama’s volleyball camp earlier this month. Patton is emerging as one of the nation’s top players at her position and is set to help lead the Mustangs to another postseason run when the 2024 campaign starts in less than six weeks.

The Santa Fe Junior High School and Santa Fe High School Cheerleaders made the trip to UCA Camp at Texas A&M on Monday. They will be among several area schools getting ready for the 2024-25 athletic schedule.

