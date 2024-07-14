Local Community Receives $100,000 Disaster Relief Funding From Corporate Resident Following Beryl’s Impact

Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay Refinery, located in Texas City, donated $100,000 for local disaster relief, United Way Galveston County Mainland and the City of Texas City announced on Friday.

The donation, allocated to the nonprofit’s Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, supports work to help residents in Texas City and surrounding communities. The donation from the energy leader comes shortly after Hurricane Beryl’s landfall in Texas, which impacted the greater Houston area.

“Marathon continues to raise the bar in building and maintaining exemplary community relationships with their commitment to assisting residents in so many aspects of quality living,” said Texas City Mayor Dedrick D. Johnson. “On behalf of the City of Texas City, we are extremely thankful for this donation towards relief and recovery for our area.”

With more than a decade of operations in the community and 1,550 employees at its Galveston Bay Refinery, Marathon is a long-standing supporter of local nonprofits, community events, and emergency responders. In recent years, the company has donated funds to purchase a mobile command unit that enhances Texas City’s operational coordination capabilities during emergency events, provided food and supplies for emergency responders during disasters, sponsored fundraisers for local nonprofits, mentored local students and was instrumental in Texas City ISD’s state-of-the-art STEM and robotics Center. “

As proud members of this community, we feel a deep responsibility to support our neighbors in times of need. In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, we are committed to aiding in our community’s recovery,” said Dave Leaver, Vice President of Refining at Marathon’s Galveston Bay Refinery. “Our hope is this donation to the United Way Galveston County Mainland, in addition to our disaster-relief support for our employees, will provide timely and much-needed assistance to those affected, while helping to restore our thriving community.”

Anyone who is interested in applying for assistance or who needs more information should contact the United Way Galveston County Mainland. “

We would like to acknowledge the City of Texas City for their vital partnership in making this possible,” said Leslie Ornelas, CEO of United Way Galveston County Mainland. “The collaborative efforts between Marathon Petroleum, the City of Texas City, and United Way Galveston County Mainland are a testament to what we can achieve when we come together to support those in need.”