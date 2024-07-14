State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Ready to Assist Constituents Post-Hurricane Beryl

(Galveston, TX) – In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the Office of State Representative Terri Leo Wilson

stands ready to assist constituents during this challenging time. This afternoon, President Biden verbally granted

Acting Governor Dan Patrick’s Emergency Declaration request through FEMA. This declaration covers

Category A (Debris) and Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), providing crucial funding for

emergency assistance to save lives, protect property, and support the restoration of community infrastructure

impacted by the storm.

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson attended a conference in Galveston today where Acting Governor Patrick reported on

this critical update and provided insights into the state’s response to the disaster. FEMA’s assistance with these

costs will expedite the recovery process and help ensure the safety of Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) has activated its Catastrophe Incident Response (CAT)

Plan to address the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl swiftly. This activation allows TWIA to scale up claim

resources early and respond more quickly to policyholders with losses from the storm. As of Tuesday morning,

TWIA has received more than 3,300 claims, with just under 500 claims filed through the Texas FAIR Plan

Association (TFPA).

Additionally, the Texas Legislature established the Ombudsman Program in 2011. The Texas Department of

Insurance Coastal Outreach and Assistance Services Team (COAST) is available to assist policyholders with

the TWIA claims process. For assistance, contact 855-352-6278.

Rep. Wilson’s office is also closely coordinating with our energy providers (Entergy, Texas-New Mexico

Power, and CenterPoint) as they work to restore power to homes. Updates will be continually posted on social

media as more information becomes available.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is my top priority,” said Rep. Terri Leo Wilson. “We are

committed to providing the necessary support and resources to help our constituents recover and rebuild in the

wake of Hurricane Beryl.”



For additional information and updates, please visit our social media channels and follow the provided links for

further assistance.

Constituent Resources:

Office of the Governor: Texas Hurricane Center – https://gov.texas.gov/hurricane

TDEM Disaster Portal: https://tdem.texas.gov/beryl

Hurricane Safety Information: https://texasready.gov/be-informed/natural-disasters/hurricanes.html

Flooding Resources: https://texasflood.org/

Check Road Conditions: https://drivetexas.org/

Call 2-1-1 for information on evacuation shelters, or visit https://tdem.texas.gov/shelter

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Storm Resources – https://www.puc.texas.gov/storm/

Red Cross: 1-800-733-2767, or visit https://www.redcross.org/shelter

TWIA Portal: https://www.twia.org/login/

TWIA Claims: https://www.twia.org/claims/ or 1-800-788-8247

FAIR Plan Registration: https://portal.texasfairplan.org/claim-portal/dist/html/index-

policyholder.html#/auth/signup

FAIR Plan Claims: https://www.texasfairplan.org/claimscenter/ or 1-800-979-6440

More information on temporary and permanent repairs can be found at https://www.twia.org/claims/repairs/

Power Outage Trackers:

Entergy – https://www.etrviewoutage.com/map?state=TX

TNMP – https://outagemap.tnmp.com/

CenterPoint – https://gisoutagetracker.azurewebsites.net/?_ga=2.184624042.200196002.1720547638-

460799444.1720547638