Western Wear Manager RetiresThe Last Member of the Luskey Family Hangs up His Hat

TYLER, TX–July 8, 2024 –After 60 years of working in the western wear industry, Mike Luskey, the last member of the

renowned Luskey family still working in the business, retired on July 1.

Luskey’s Western Store started in the 1920s and joined forces with Cavender’s seven years ago. Mike remained on as

the manager of the Fort Worth Stockyards store.

Mike Luskey started working when he was 8 years old. Luskey says, “I would go down to the original store and assemble

hat boxes for mail order. As I got older, I would even walk to the bus stop and ride the bus downtown. Most of that

continued in high school when I worked summers. Then in May of 1977 I started full time. It’s been a long, great

career.”

Mike Cavender indicated that “Mike and the Luskey family have made an indelible impact on the western wear

industry. On behalf of the Cavender family, I thank Mike for his contribution, and wish him well in retirement. He will be

missed!”

Visit the Cavender’s Stock Yards Outfitter store located at 2601 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, Texas.

About Cavender’s

The western wear retailer is known for its large selection of handcrafted western boots and carries hats, shirts, jeans,

dresses, belts, and western accent accessories. Investing in top name brands in all their stores and online, customers can

expect to see labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, Stetson, Justin, Hooey, Rock & Roll Denim, Red Dirt Hat Co., Old

Gringo, and Corral. Many of these well-known brands offer both boots and apparel for men, women and children,

offering a fit for everyone. Cavender’s takes pride in their very own line, which includes Rockin C, Rafter C and JRC &

Sons brands. Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest.

Cavender’s is truly a family operation, founded by James R. Cavender and his wife, Patricia in 1965. Today, Joe Cavender,

serves as the president on the company, Mike Cavender is the Vice President of Real Estate, and Clay Cavender serves as

the Vice President of Merchandising.

History plays an important part in Cavender’s Culture and Values. When visiting a Cavender’s store, notice the pictures

of the family, their ranch, and history that will be displayed throughout the store.

For more information, contact Jennifer Green at Jennifer@cavenders.com or visit cavenders.com.