SFISD proudly celebrates recent Class of 2024 graduate Riley Childs for earning acceptance into the highly competitive Galveston Electrical JATC (Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee). Opting for the business and industry CTE pathway during his time at Santa Fe High School, Riley’s decision to pursue the electrical apprenticeship program showcases his ambition to enter the workforce promptly. His persistence and impressive performance during the interview secured his spot in the program.
