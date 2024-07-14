Will Insurance Pay When a Tree Falls In Your Yard?

From Texas Department of Insurance

Sometimes.

If a tree or branch falls on your house or car, use these tips:

Take photos of the damage before you move the tree, make repairs, or take other measures to prevent more damage.

Make temporary repairs to prevent more damage. Contact your agent or insurance company ASAP.

Save your receipts for reimbursement. Your homeowner policy should cover materials and labor used to make repairs.

FAQ about trees that fell in your yard

A tree fell on my house and damaged my roof. Will my homeowners pay for repairs?

Many policies pay for damages from falling objects, like trees. Call your agent or company to ask if your policy will pay.

A tree fell in my yard. Will my homeowner’s policy pay for tree removal?

Many policies provide some coverage to remove trees or limbs that fell due to storm damage and damage your house or block your driveway. Trees and limbs falling in your yard usually aren’t covered. Call your agent or company to ask if your policy will pay.

My neighbor’s tree fell on my house. Will my neighbor´s homeowners policy pay for the damage and tree removal?

Probably not, unless your neighbor was at fault. Your neighbor isn’t responsible for acts of nature. If your neighbor’s policy doesn’t pay, you can file a claim under your policy.

A tree fell on my car. Will my car insurance pay for my car damage?

Your auto policy will pay for damages if you have comprehensive coverage.

If the tree was your neighbor’s, their homeowner’s insurance might pay if your neighbor is somehow at fault. If not, their policy likely won’t pay because your neighbor isn’t responsible for an act of nature.

Other questions? Call our Help Line at 800-252-3439.