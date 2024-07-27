Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK
Meet Joey (037566) a 7-year-old German Shepherd with a passion for exploring. Age isn’t slowing him down one bit.
He loves hanging out with his furry friends and favorite people. Joey’s always up for an adventure. He’s full of life
and ready for his next chapter. Joey’s on the lookout for his forever home. Come on in and meet him!
CAT OF THE WEEK
Give a big hello to Marmaduke (A036913) who is a Domestic Short Hair with an orange tabby and white coat. He is
estimated to be a little over a year old and combines good looks with an outgoing personality. Marmaduke is playful,
curious, and seeks (demands?) attention. He is a very handsome cat – pale rosie shade of orange, interesting markings
on face, pale pink nose, raccoon striped tail. What is going on behind his wise eyes? What would he say if he could
talk? Come on in, meet Marmaduke and get acquainted. He could be your new best bud! He is eagerly waiting for his
own family and home.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Marmaduke and Joey will be available for $42.50 from
Tuesday July 30th – Aug 3rd, 2024.
Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the
Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.