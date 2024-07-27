Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK

Meet Joey (037566) a 7-year-old German Shepherd with a passion for exploring. Age isn’t slowing him down one bit.

He loves hanging out with his furry friends and favorite people. Joey’s always up for an adventure. He’s full of life

and ready for his next chapter. Joey’s on the lookout for his forever home. Come on in and meet him!

CAT OF THE WEEK

Give a big hello to Marmaduke (A036913) who is a Domestic Short Hair with an orange tabby and white coat. He is

estimated to be a little over a year old and combines good looks with an outgoing personality. Marmaduke is playful,

curious, and seeks (demands?) attention. He is a very handsome cat – pale rosie shade of orange, interesting markings

on face, pale pink nose, raccoon striped tail. What is going on behind his wise eyes? What would he say if he could

talk? Come on in, meet Marmaduke and get acquainted. He could be your new best bud! He is eagerly waiting for his

own family and home.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Marmaduke and Joey will be available for $42.50 from

Tuesday July 30th – Aug 3rd, 2024.

Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the

Galveston County Animal Resource Center.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.