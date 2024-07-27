Sunday, July 28, 2024
Pets

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK
Meet Joey (037566) a 7-year-old German Shepherd with a passion for exploring. Age isn’t slowing him down one bit.
He loves hanging out with his furry friends and favorite people. Joey’s always up for an adventure. He’s full of life
and ready for his next chapter. Joey’s on the lookout for his forever home. Come on in and meet him!
CAT OF THE WEEK
Give a big hello to Marmaduke (A036913) who is a Domestic Short Hair with an orange tabby and white coat. He is
estimated to be a little over a year old and combines good looks with an outgoing personality. Marmaduke is playful,
curious, and seeks (demands?) attention. He is a very handsome cat – pale rosie shade of orange, interesting markings
on face, pale pink nose, raccoon striped tail. What is going on behind his wise eyes? What would he say if he could
talk? Come on in, meet Marmaduke and get acquainted. He could be your new best bud! He is eagerly waiting for his
own family and home.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Marmaduke and Joey will be available for $42.50 from
Tuesday July 30th – Aug 3rd, 2024.
Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the
Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

