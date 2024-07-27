88TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Sunday, July 28, 2024
Dear Friend and Neighbor,
It is an honor to serve you and advocate for our Gulf Coast interests and values on the Pensions, Investments, and Financial
Services and Juvenile Justice & Family Issues committees.
As the interim period ends and the 89th Legislative Session approaches, I am meeting with local elected officials, nurses, school
administrators, teachers, small business owners, doctors, pastors, and families to discuss their aspirations, hopes, and dreams
for our communities. Texans have always faced challenges, but with hundreds moving to our state daily, it’s clear we’re doing
something right. I am committed to making our community an even better place to live, work, and raise families.
During the legislative interim, I have been actively involved in our community, attending events and town halls to stay
connected with your needs and concerns. Additionally, I have been working closely with state agencies to ensure the effective
implementation of legislation passed in the last session.
Th is newsletter aims to provide brief updates on developments in House District 23 and across the state. Interim committee
hearings will begin soon, addressing several important policy items. As I serve on my respective committees, I plan to bring these
discussions back to you for input over the coming months.
Representation for Galveston and Chambers counties is crucial as we approach the legislative session. Ensuring our unique
interests and concerns are addressed requires active involvement and communication. Our local and Capitol staff are here to
assist you during this interim period. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.
It is a privilege to serve the people of Galveston and Chambers counties. Let’s continue working together to strengthen our
community and uphold the values that make our Gulf Coast home special.
For God and Texas.

