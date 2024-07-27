Sunday, July 28, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News College of the Mainland President Announces Retirement
News

College of the Mainland President Announces Retirement

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

(Texas City, TX) – On Monday, July 22, College of the Mainland (COM) President, Dr. Warren Nichols, formally announced his decision to retire, effective July 31, 2025. This concludes a 42-year career in community college education, with the past seven years serving at COM.

In a heartfelt statement, President Nichols said, “The common saying is that if you love the job you have, you will never ‘work’ a day in your life. While I have certainly worked a few of those days and years, I have never regretted or been more satisfied than when I served as a faculty member, administrator, or leader at a community college.”

Reflecting on his time at COM, Nichols said, “I will hold in my heart with gratitude and a sense of humility all the opportunities that have been afforded to me by College of the Mainland and the communities we serve. Serving College of the Mainland and the surrounding communities over the past seven plus years has been a true honor and privilege, allowing me to work directly with faculty, staff, administrators, board members, community leaders and most importantly, our students.”

Under President Nichols’ leadership, COM has experienced significant growth and success. He highlighted the College’s strong financial health, outstanding facilities and record enrollment growth, attributing these achievements to the dedication of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and administrators. “Our community has and continues to support COM with their resources and partnerships,” he said.

Board of Trustees Chair, Don Gartman said, “President Nichols has been an extraordinary leader for College of the Mainland, and his retirement marks the end of an era. Personally, I have admired his dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to our students and community. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I extend our deepest gratitude for his remarkable service. President Nichols has not only guided us through significant advancements but also fostered a culture of excellence. His legacy will be felt for generations to come, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Looking ahead, President Nichols acknowledged the difficulty of his decision but expressed confidence in the future of COM. “My passion is still there, but I recognize that stepping aside now will allow another individual to bring new ideas and perhaps a different but better vision for what lies ahead for COM,” he said.

College of the Mainland will begin the search for a new president immediately. The Board of Trustees will ensure a smooth transition as they continue to build on the strong foundation established during President Nichols’ tenure.

Photo: College of the Mainland President, Dr. Warren Nichols.

Contact: Jose Salazar, Communications Specialist, (409) 933-8923 or jsalazar18@com.edu 

College of the Mainland is a learning-centered, comprehensive community college dedicated to student success and the intellectual and economic prosperity of the diverse communities we serve.  Taxing districts include the independent school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque.  Its service area includes League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

88TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION

INTRODUCING MAGGIE ALBRECHT: THE NEW DISTRICT DIRECTOR FORGALVESTON COUNTY

BERYL’S LESSONS: WHAT WE LEARNED, HOW WE ADAPT

PUC outlines consumer protection rules

SBA to Open Business Recovery Center in Galveston 

Gateway to the Gulf Market local artists, makers, bakers, and farmers food...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close