College of the Mainland President Announces Retirement

(Texas City, TX) – On Monday, July 22, College of the Mainland (COM) President, Dr. Warren Nichols, formally announced his decision to retire, effective July 31, 2025. This concludes a 42-year career in community college education, with the past seven years serving at COM.



In a heartfelt statement, President Nichols said, “The common saying is that if you love the job you have, you will never ‘work’ a day in your life. While I have certainly worked a few of those days and years, I have never regretted or been more satisfied than when I served as a faculty member, administrator, or leader at a community college.”



Reflecting on his time at COM, Nichols said, “I will hold in my heart with gratitude and a sense of humility all the opportunities that have been afforded to me by College of the Mainland and the communities we serve. Serving College of the Mainland and the surrounding communities over the past seven plus years has been a true honor and privilege, allowing me to work directly with faculty, staff, administrators, board members, community leaders and most importantly, our students.”



Under President Nichols’ leadership, COM has experienced significant growth and success. He highlighted the College’s strong financial health, outstanding facilities and record enrollment growth, attributing these achievements to the dedication of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and administrators. “Our community has and continues to support COM with their resources and partnerships,” he said.



Board of Trustees Chair, Don Gartman said, “President Nichols has been an extraordinary leader for College of the Mainland, and his retirement marks the end of an era. Personally, I have admired his dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to our students and community. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I extend our deepest gratitude for his remarkable service. President Nichols has not only guided us through significant advancements but also fostered a culture of excellence. His legacy will be felt for generations to come, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”



Looking ahead, President Nichols acknowledged the difficulty of his decision but expressed confidence in the future of COM. “My passion is still there, but I recognize that stepping aside now will allow another individual to bring new ideas and perhaps a different but better vision for what lies ahead for COM,” he said.



College of the Mainland will begin the search for a new president immediately. The Board of Trustees will ensure a smooth transition as they continue to build on the strong foundation established during President Nichols’ tenure.

