Sunday, July 28, 2024
General

Rain, Rain, We Don’t Mind; Scholarships Are Divine

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Come rain or shine, Rob Quintero, president of LULAC (the League of Latin American Citizens) Council 151, used social media to assure would-be attendees there would be a scholarship dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Galveston on Wednesday.

Despite the rain, the hall was filled with people. Families came with their students, and sponsors of scholarships were also in attendance, as were the members of LULAC 151

Students’ names announced, academic pursuits were read, and the young scholars came forward with smiles to celebrate receiving scholarships.

Students from the Galveston County area who had gone through the application process were carefully selected to receive a one-time scholarship to assist them in their post-high-school education.

All together, 64 students received scholarships from Council 151, according to Quintero.

“I’d like to congratulate all the recipients and their parents,” Quintero said. “I wish them well and God’s blessings on their future.”

For more information on LULAC scholarships, local scholarship recipients or how to support or apply for future scholarships, please visit https://www.lulac151.org/scholarships-galveston-county-hispanic-youth

