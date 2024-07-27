INTRODUCING MAGGIE ALBRECHT: THE NEW DISTRICT DIRECTOR FORGALVESTON COUNTY

We are thrilled to announce Maggie Albrecht as the new District Director serving Galveston County in the Office of State Representative Terri Leo Wilson. Galveston County is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated individual

joining our team. Maggie Albrecht is a true humanitarian with a natural ability to connect with others. Her talent for building meaningful relationships and fostering a positive, inclusive environment makes her an ideal fit for this role. Born and raised in Texas, Maggie has a deep appreciation for her home state and its rich culture, which she carries into her professional and personal endeavors. As a loving mother, Maggie excels at balancing her commitment to both her family and her community.

Her dedication to making a positive impact is evident in her extensive humanitarian efforts. Whether working on

community projects or helping individuals in need, Maggie’s compassion and drive to make a difference shine through.

In addition to her humanitarian work, Maggie has a strong background in theatre and music. She enjoys immersing herself in the arts, which has given her a profound appreciation for storytelling and the power of the arts to inspire and unite people. Her involvement in theatre has not only enriched her own life but also the lives of those around her, demonstrating

her ability to bring people together through shared experiences and creative expression. With her passion for connecting with others, her dedication to making a positive impact, and her love for the arts, Maggie Albrecht is sure to be an inspiring and influential presence in Galveston County. We are excited to welcome her to our team and look forward to the many positive contributions she will bring to our community.

RECOGNIZING ELIZABETH ALFORD: AN EXCEPTIONAL LEGISLATIVE INTERN

We are delighted to recognize Elizabeth G. Alford for her outstanding service as a legislative intern in the office of State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson during the 88th Legislative Session. Hailing from Mont Belvieu and a sixth-generation Texan, Elizabeth has been an invaluable asset to our office. Elizabeth’s contributions have been vital in handling a wide variety of challenging tasks, providing essential support and showcasing her impressive capabilities. Through her internship, she gained valuable experience in public service, deepening her understanding of the legislative process and the issues that impact Texans. Her dedication and skill have significantly benefited our office, and her commitment to excellence has not

gone unnoticed. A graduate of the Barbers Hill Independent School District, Elizabeth is currently pursuing studies in government and pre-law within the liberal arts honors program at The University of Texas at Austin. Her leadership and civic engagement are evident through her accomplishments, including founding and serving as president of Girls Doing Good, an organization dedicated to community service and empowerment. This summer, Elizabeth has taken an internship with the Mont Belvieu Parks & Recreation Department, where she continues to demonstrate her commitment to public service and community involvement. We wish her the very best in this new role and are confident she will excel, as she has done with us.

We hope that Elizabeth will return to our office upon completing her summer internship. Her dedication, enthusiasm, and talent have made a lasting impression on our team, and we look forward to the possibility of her rejoining us in Austin.