Community Calendar

Galveston County County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month – 9:30 am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Dickinson City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – 7:00 pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Galveston City Council meets the last Thursday of every month – 1:00 pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg.

Hitchcock City Commission meets the third Monday of every month – 6:30 pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6.

La Marque City Council meets the second Monday of every month – 6:00 pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road.

League City City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – 6:00 pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, – 7:00 pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6.

Texas City City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – 5:00 pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North.

Other Events Throughout the Area (All subject to change)

Sunday Worship at First Baptist Church – 10:45 am to 12:00 pm, First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 2000, Texas City. Join us on Sundays for a blended worship service and relevant teaching from the word of God. Children are welcome in our adult service or our Children’s Ministry Program. Our Children’s Ministry Team plans weekly kids’ worship service for newborns through sixth grade through fun games, hands-on activities, and engaging videos. Call 409-986-4950.

Bay Area Farmers Market – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Parking Lot of Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Join us every Sunday, YEAR ROUND, in the Baybrook Mall parking lot between Sleep Number Bed and Fidelity Investments and in front of Total Wine! Visit the Bay Area Farmers Market’s Facebook page for more information. Bubble Market (Vendor Market) -July 21, 2024, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Bubble Market, 604 Kipp Street, Kemah. A new Sunday pop-up fun market at a fun family and pet-friendly venue.

Come hang out at Kemah’s Bubble Jungle Beer Garden and shop with your local vendors. Games, swings, music, food trucks, dog water bowls, and more…COME ON OUT. Call 346-644-8519.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution – 5:00 pm, Moody Methodist, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Weekly Burger Night at VFW Dickinson – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378, 5204 Highway 3, Dickinson. Hamburgers or cheeseburgers, fries and dessert, $7. Onion rings are available for an additional charge. Extra patties for $2 extra. For information, call 281-337-4952.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly – 6:00 pm. The Santa Fe Chapter of T.O.P.S. meets weekly at 6:00 pm. Please contact Judy at 832-524-0115 or Chris at 281-468-3787.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution – 9:30 am, Bay Vue UMC, 1411 TX-87, Crystal Beach. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Story Hour at Mae S. Bruce Library – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 6th Street, Santa Fe. Join the Children’s staff at Santa Fe’s Mae S. Bruce Library for a fun hour of reading and discovery for youths ages six and under. The event is weekly. Call 409-925-5540.

Tinker Tuesdays – 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road, La Marque. Enjoy some fun games and crafts. Supplies provided. Ages 5 through 12. Call 409-938-9270.

New Directions Meeting – 6:00 pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for ages 55+. There will be a potluck dinner which may include guest speakers or group activities. For information, call Margarita at 832-715-9658.

Different Strokes for Different Folks – July 23, 2024, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, 12043 15th Street, Santa Fe. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meeting. Doors open at 4:30 pm and will close at 6:00 pm. For information, call Linda at 409-457-9517 or Laura at 281-507-4968.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution – July 24, 2024, 7:30 am, First United Methodist Church, 1825 Howell Ave., La Marque. Registration begins at 6:30 am. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 24, 2024, 9:00 am, Catholic Charities, 4700 Broadway, Galveston. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 25, 2024, 10:00 am, Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road, La Marque. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 25, 2024, 12:30 pm, Dominion Church, 6400 Calder Drive, League City. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 26, 2024, 9:00 am, New Macedonia Church, 6619 Prino, Hitchcock. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 24, 2024, 10:00 am, Chosen @ Unity Baptist, 1221 Cedar Drive, La Marque. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Kemah Farmers Market at Toucan Alley -July 26, 2024, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Toucan Alley, 609 Bradford Ave., Kemah. Join us for a weekly producer-only farmers market! Shop for local produce and other amazing homegrown items. including some local artisan creations. Call 832-425-8772.

Friday Docent Tours -July 26, 2024, Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe, Galveston. Hosted by Galveston Railroad Museum. Join Railroad Museum docents on a tour of the museum. Tours are free with admission to the museum, but space is limited to the first 20 tourists. For more information, visit www.galvestonmuseum.com. F3 Recurring Saturday Workout -July 27, 2024, 6:30 am to 7:30 am,

Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 Dickinson Rd., League City. Always free, rain or shine. Men’s workout group grounded in Faith, Fellowship, and Fitness. Visit f3nation.com for more information. All fitness levels are welcome. Push yourself with 60 minutes of goodness with the option of a breakfast burrito afterward. Park at the right-hand side of the parking lot.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 27, 2024, 8:00 am, Northside Baptist Church, 2801 Logan, Texas City. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution -July 27, 2024, 8:30 am, Lighthouse Christian, 622 Oklahoma Ave., Bacliff. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

