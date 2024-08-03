Home News Honoring Nine Remarkable Women
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the achievements of nine extraordinary women at the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.

“These remarkable women exemplify the spirit of Galveston,” said Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Their leadership, compassion, and dedication inspire us all.”

The Galveston Women’s Conference is a premier event celebrating and empowering women across diverse backgrounds. Attendees can expect a day filled with networking opportunities, professional development sessions, personal growth insights and retail therapy. Celebrated actress and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Grey’s keynote promises to be a highlight of the event.

Tickets for the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference are now available. For more details on becoming a vendor, sponsoring and securing your seat, please visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.

Macy Middleton, President and Founder of the Chamber’s County Children’s Museum, will receive the annual Mary Ellen Doyle Legacy Woman of the Year award. A true philanthropic pioneer, Doyle dedicated her life to serving Texas City and beyond.

Middleton, a dedicated community leader and successful businesswoman, is the president of the Board of Directors of the Chambers County Children’s Museum. A graduate of Rice University and the Jesse H Jones Graduate School of Business, she works as a marketing consultant with small businesses and startups and is the mother of four children and married to Mayes Middleton, who is the Texas State Senator for District 11. 

Eight exceptional women have been named Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year:

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

