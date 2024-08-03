Honoring Nine Remarkable Women

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the achievements of nine extraordinary women at the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.

“These remarkable women exemplify the spirit of Galveston,” said Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Their leadership, compassion, and dedication inspire us all.”

The Galveston Women’s Conference is a premier event celebrating and empowering women across diverse backgrounds. Attendees can expect a day filled with networking opportunities, professional development sessions, personal growth insights and retail therapy. Celebrated actress and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Grey’s keynote promises to be a highlight of the event.

Tickets for the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference are now available. For more details on becoming a vendor, sponsoring and securing your seat, please visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.

Macy Middleton, President and Founder of the Chamber’s County Children’s Museum, will receive the annual Mary Ellen Doyle Legacy Woman of the Year award. A true philanthropic pioneer, Doyle dedicated her life to serving Texas City and beyond.

Middleton, a dedicated community leader and successful businesswoman, is the president of the Board of Directors of the Chambers County Children’s Museum. A graduate of Rice University and the Jesse H Jones Graduate School of Business, she works as a marketing consultant with small businesses and startups and is the mother of four children and married to Mayes Middleton, who is the Texas State Senator for District 11.

Eight exceptional women have been named Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year: