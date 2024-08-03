Home NewsCommunity The Rainbow between Two Storms
The Rainbow between Two Storms

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

One of The Post Newspaper’s featured artists of 2023, Catherine Stroud, was selected to display her artistic expression on the south-facing wall of the Johnny Mitchell Boys and Girls Club in Galveston. What had been a long, boring stretch of pale blue is now dancing with colors.

The mural, “The Dandelion Girl,” depicts a little girl blowing a dandelion, sending out her wishes for the community. Stroud said she feels blessed that tropical storm Alberto washed the wall, and she was able to get her outline sketched on the wall the day after. Then the painting commenced.

“A lot of volunteers helped from the club, friends of mine, and Smart Family Literacy,” Stroud said. “I finished painting the mural on July Fourth, just in time to watch the fireworks.”

Treating herself to one last ride on the scissor lift, she enjoyed the fireworks right next to her mural. Another blessing is that the project was finished before Hurricane Beryl made landfall.

Not only was Stroud blessed to be able to start and finish the mural between two major storms, but also the community has been blessed with the joy of her work. It captures the attention of motorists and pedestrians.

“It makes the community look more inviting, and more and more kids have registered at the club since the mural went on the wall,” Club Director Kimberly Bonner said.

The Galveston Cultural Arts Commission (CAC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new mural on Monday. Smiles and excitement characterized the event as attendees expressed their appreciation for the beauty the mural has added to the neighborhood.

For more information on the Johnny Mitchell Boys and Girls Club in Galveston, please visit https://www.facebook.com/BGCGHGALVESTON/.

