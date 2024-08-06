It Was a Dark and Ghostly Night on the Bay

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

All eyes focused on seeing if they might spot any ghostly humans or living humans residing on the S.S. Selma. But alas, it is a living blue heron that seems to be the primary resident of the ship that has rested in Galveston Bay for more than 100 years. No other presences made themselves known.

A vote was taken, and the majority on board agreed that viewing the Selma under dark skies with lightning in the eastern horizon was the best part of the tour. The Selma, a concrete ship built during World War I, was intentionally sunk out in the bay when she was no longer able to serve as a ship. After being scuttled, she began to serve a new purpose — that of making passing ships aware of the shallow water that surrounds her.

The cruise around the Selma is a highlight of Baywatch’s newest edition of their Haunted Harbor Tour.

After making her maidan voyage this past week, the tour is now taking seafarers from near and far in search of nighttime adventure across Galveston Bay. The voyage is an hour of spooky historic sight-seeing with tales of true facts and some more or less legendary tales.

As you listen to the voice of the narrating tour guide, you will learn of the many sailors who lost their lives aboard the ships in the harbor. One such sailor may be the red headed one who some say can still be seen in the Battleship Texas.

You’ll consider that innocent crawling spider in your home or hotel room a bit more threatening after hearing the tales of lives lost due to spiders on fruit-carrying vessels. You might also think twice about your stubbornness. This trait may have little value when your heirs go against your wishes, and then you, too, might become a ghostly face that refuses to be washed from a wall.

The Haunted Harbor Tour is on the lookout not only for spooky sights but also for dolphins, and when they are spotted in the dark water, they are pointed out to passengers. Even though it is nighttime, the littlest passengers jump out of their seats, eager to behold the delightful mammals that live in the sea.

Spotting fishing on Pelican Island may seem to be part of a ghostly experience. It is not.

The crew assures the tour participants, “Those are real people fishing.”

The legends of ghosts and eerie experiences are tame enough for youngsters and yet entertaining enough for their parents. There is water and soft drinks available for purchase onboard.

If you would like more information about the ghostly boat tour, you can find it at www.baywatchdolphintours.com.