Student groups, the Lions Club collect Community School Supplies!

A huge thank you to our incredible student groups, the Lions Club, and everyone in our community who donated supplies and/or $1,800 today at the Community School Supply Drive! Your generosity ensures that students in Texas City ISD have everything they need for the upcoming school year. Our community always comes through!
Special shout out to these groups and their amazing sponsors, coaches, and directors: Stings and Coogs football, Blocker and TCHS cheer, LM cheer and Courgarettes, and LMHS theatre. We appreciate all your hard work and dedication!