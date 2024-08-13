Back to School with Backpacks

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The 4th Annual School Supplies Drive-Thru hosted by Aww Better Child Care Center attracted families from across the community on Saturday. Hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies were given out.

As families drove up, staff of Aww Better Child Care Center were ready to match a child with his or her backpack.

Gail Jackson, Director of Aww Better Child Care Center, shared her pride in the event, saying, “Seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they received their backpacks and supplies was priceless. We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”

Tanya Nolan and Kimberly Crawford, owners of Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center, along with Gail Jackson, Director of Aww Better Child Care Center, were on hand to oversee the event.

“We are beyond thrilled with the turnout and the impact this event had on our community,” said Tanya Nolan, Founder of Aww Better Child Care Center. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that we are helping to set these children up for success in the new school year.”

Kimberly Crawford, Co-Owner of Aww Better Child Care Center, shared, “The support and gratitude we received from families today remind us why we do this every year. We’re proud to be able to give back in such a meaningful way.”