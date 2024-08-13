Home NewsCommunity Back to School with Backpacks
Community

Back to School with Backpacks

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The 4th Annual School Supplies Drive-Thru hosted by Aww Better Child Care Center attracted families from across the community on Saturday. Hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies were given out. 

As families drove up, staff of Aww Better Child Care Center were ready to match a child with his or her backpack.  

Gail Jackson, Director of Aww Better Child Care Center, shared her pride in the event, saying, “Seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they received their backpacks and supplies was priceless. We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”

Tanya Nolan and Kimberly Crawford, owners of Aww Better Child Care Center and Nolan’s Child Care Center, along with Gail Jackson, Director of Aww Better Child Care Center, were on hand to oversee the event.  

“We are beyond thrilled with the turnout and the impact this event had on our community,” said Tanya Nolan, Founder of Aww Better Child Care Center. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that we are helping to set these children up for success in the new school year.”

Kimberly Crawford, Co-Owner of Aww Better Child Care Center, shared, “The support and gratitude we received from families today remind us why we do this every year. We’re proud to be able to give back in such a meaningful way.”

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

HEALTHCARE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

It Was a Dark and Ghostly Night on the Bay

The Rainbow between Two Storms

Freedom School 2024

Community Calendar

Moody Methodist Church donates gift cards to GC students in need

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close