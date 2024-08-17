Home NewsSportsFootball Football Family Mourns the Loss of Harold “Chip” Fields
by Brandon Williams
The La Marque High School football family mourns the loss of Harold “Chip” Fields, who played with the Cougars from 1985-88. Fields, who passed away last week at 53, was a member of La Marque’s first state finalists in 1986 and played quarterback and receiver for the Coogs, being named a team captain for the 1988 football season. Fields was also an outstanding baseball player and earned All-District 24-5A honors in both sports. He received a scholarship to play at the University of Missouri, where he played as a defensive back from 1989-93.

