The La Marque High School football family mourns the loss of Harold “Chip” Fields, who played with the Cougars from 1985-88. Fields, who passed away last week at 53, was a member of La Marque’s first state finalists in 1986 and played quarterback and receiver for the Coogs, being named a team captain for the 1988 football season. Fields was also an outstanding baseball player and earned All-District 24-5A honors in both sports. He received a scholarship to play at the University of Missouri, where he played as a defensive back from 1989-93.
Football Family Mourns the Loss of Harold “Chip” Fields
