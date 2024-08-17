Get ready to cheer on the La Marque Cougars at the Meet the Coogs community pep rally on Aug. 28 at 6:30 pm at the LMHS Auxiliary Field. The 2024 Cougar Football, Lady Cougar Volleyball, and Cross Country teams will be introduced, along with exciting performances by the LMHS Cheer, the Big Blue Band from Cougarland, and the Cougarettes. Admission is free, so bring your family and friends for an evening of school spirit and community fun. Let’s show our support and get pumped for an amazing season!
La Marque Cougars at the Meet the Coogs community pep rally
