Home NewsCommunityNature Radio Telemetry and Conservation: Why We Put Trackers on Wildlife
Nature

Radio Telemetry and Conservation: Why We Put Trackers on Wildlife

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By: Lauren Ahlstrom

Radio telemetry has been used by wildlife conservationists for many years to track the movements and behaviors of wildlife from a distance. The most common radio telemetry systems involve the use of a transmitter, an antenna, and a receiver. Radio signals are given off by the transmitter, which are picked up by the antenna, and are then sent to the receiver. The receiver translates the signal as a beeping sound. 

The right transmitter must be chosen for the right animal and, in addition to transmitter attachment type, the weight of the transmitter has to be considered. Ideally, radio transmitters should be less than 3% of an animal’s body mass. The biggest source of weight in a transmitter is the battery, which requires a careful balance between research objectives and constraints. Researchers do this under federal and state permits with the animal’s safety in mind.

There are many types of transmitter attachment styles, all of which are usually species-specific. Collars are made of neoprene or nylon, and can be designed to breakaway as the animal grows. They are most often used on mammals and larger birds. Collars should be large enough for comfort and growth, but small enough to prevent chafing and loss of the collar. Leg tags are commonly used on birds, and have a wide variety of styles depending on the species of bird in question. 

Again, the tags should be large enough for comfort, but small enough to avoid slippage. Sometimes, transmitters may be attached to the animal using glue. Glue is typically used on birds, bats, and marine animals. It may sound odd, but sometimes glue is the only way to attach a transmitter, especially in the case of marine mammals. Surgical glues and epoxies are used to attach the transmitter to the animal, and special consideration should be used to ensure there is no skin irritation.

Transmitter receivers are designed to pick up the signals from radio marked birds either as they travel or once they have returned to a given location near a receiver, giving information on movement, behavior, and ecology. GCBO has placed nanotags, which are small radio transmitters, on American Oystercatchers. A leg-loop harness goes around each of the bird’s legs and the transmitter is nestled where the tail and back meet. 

The transmitters are used to monitor the movement of American Oystercatchers along the coast of Texas since not much is known about where they inhabit the coast before they begin to breed. Over time, GCBO hopes to gain more information on the whereabouts of these birds in order to further conservation efforts.

What does radio telemetry have to do with wildlife conservation? Well, the information gathered from radio telemetry can be used to determine where in a habitat an animal is spending most of its time. This can help to define the animal’s home range, which is important for the animal’s survival. Additionally, radio telemetry can tell us the survival rate of an animal, and, if the animal perishes, it can sometimes give insight into the cause of death.

Radio telemetry can also gather presence or absence data. This simply tells the researcher if an animal is within the reception range. For example, it could help define migration pathways for pronghorn by determining which routes they are present or absent in. 

Over all, radio telemetry is used to monitor wildlife populations and to analyze trends within those populations. Radio telemetry plays an important role in wildlife conservation, from tracking cryptic animals to monitoring survival rates. Additionally, advancements are constantly being made in the world of radio telemetry, so keep an eye out for new technology, applications, and projects!

Photo: An American Oystercatcher outfitted with a nanotag by Gulf Coast Bird Observatory

Photo credit: Alan Wilde

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Community + Dedicated Professionals = Success

The Possum Lady of Galveston Island

How Much Wood Would a Woodpecker Peck?

Steps anyone can take to protect local wildlife

Squirrels of Texas

Can you dance the waggle?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close