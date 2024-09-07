Galveston County Reduces Tax Rate for 14th Straight Year

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 3rd, 2024

Galveston County, Texas – On September 3rd, 2024, the Galveston County Commissioner’s Court

passed the FY2025 Budget, once again lowering taxes below the “No New Revenue Rate” for

the 14th year in a row.

Since 2011, Galveston County leadership has reduced the County Tax Rate by 47.1%, and

reduced the County Tax Rate a further 1.4% from FY24 to FY25. The Galveston County

Commissioner’s Court has additionally reduced Public Debt by 58.3% since 2011, totaling a

$200,133,000 reduction. County leadership continues to maintain healthy reserves to allow for

rapid response to disasters and emergencies.

“I am proud of the work of the Galveston County Commissioner’s Court to once again decrease

the tax rate” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry stated, “we believe in putting taxpayer’s

hard-earned dollars back in their pockets and not ‘finding new ways to spend it.’”

Furthermore, Galveston County proudly maintains a Aaa Bond Rating from Moody’s

Financial Services. Serving as prudent financial stewards of taxpayer money, Galveston County

leadership continues to prove why we remain the best place to live, raise a family, and build a

business.

For more information, contact Spencer Lewis at (409) 465-0922 or at

spencer.lewis@galvestoncountytx.gov.