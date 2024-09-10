The Fancy Shrimp Casserole doesn’t just want to make shrimp for dinner. It wants to make the best shrimp for dinner. 1 stick plus 2 tbsps butter, at room temperature and divided 1/2 cup breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon lemon rind 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped and divided 1 tablespoon oregano, chopped 2 tablespoons garlic, divided 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes 1/2 cup sherry, divided Nutmeg, to taste Salt, to taste Pepper, to taste 1-1 1/2 pounds shrimp (16-20 jumbo shrimp), deveined and shelled 2 scallions, chopped Preheat the oven to 375° In a bowl, combine 1 stick of the butter with the breadcrumbs, the lemon rind, 1/4 cup of the parsley, the oregano, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the garlic, the chili flakes, 1/4 cup of the sherry, the nutmeg, the salt, and the pepper, whisking well to combine everything into a compound butter. Heat the remaining butter on medium-high heat in a skillet. Add the shrimp, the scallions, the remaining parsley, the remain – ing garlic, the remaining sherry, the salt, and the pepper to the melted butter. Mix the shrimp in the skillet well and cook until they are light pink in color and about to curl up, about 1-2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp and the sauce it cooked in into a casserole dish. Top each of the shrimp with a generous dollop of the compound butter mixture. Bake until the top becomes golden brown and the shrimp are cooked through to 145 degrees F, about 20-25