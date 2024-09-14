Galveston County Animal Resource Center responds to animal cruelty in San Leon, TX

On the afternoon of September 7, the Galveston County Animal Resource

Center (ARC) responded to a call on the 800 block of 29th Street, San Leon in a suspected animal cruelty case.

When ARC Animal Control arrived on scene, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) was already on site.

ARC and GCSO investigated and found multiple deceased animals on scene. The GCSO’s conservative estimate of

deceased animals on this property is around 50 animals currently but could increase as the investigation progresses.

The species of animals involved in this case are cats, horses, cows, a raccoon, and one confirmed dog. The majority

of the found deceased animals were cats in locked carriers. It was discovered the suspect was running a TNR (trap

& release) program, working with shelters and other animal organizations to rescue and foster cats.

The ARC concluded their investigation and began to collect the deceased animals and remove them from the property.

On the morning of September 8, ARC was contacted by a cruelty investigator and informed they would be taking the

horse to rescue. ARC arrived on scene midday with the sheriff’s cruelty investigator. They requested ARC assist with

the pending investigation and in locating the horse.

The animal control officer on site that responded to the investigation documented and cataloged the property inside and

out. It was revealed the owner has been under investigation for animal related offenses in the past.

At this time ARC is assisting the GCSO and Houston SPCA with this investigation. Please refer your questions about the

ongoing investigation to the GCSO and any questions about the livestock found on the site to the Houston SPCA.

Contact information for other parties assisting with this case:

Galveston County Sherrif’s Office: 409-766-2300

Houston SPCA: 713-869-7722