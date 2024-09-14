Home News Galveston County Animal Resource Center responds to aggressive dogs
On the afternoon of September 5, 2024, Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC)
received reports of seven aggressive dogs charging at people on the 12000 block of Colston Road in Santa Fe, TX.
During the response, citizens reported significant livestock and property damage. An investigation confirmed the dogs
killed at least 13 livestock animals. ARC gathered evidence, including photos, videos, and statements from affected
residents, and concluded the dogs pose a serious threat to public safety.
In response, ARC and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office boosted patrol on Colston Road to prevent further incidents.
On September 7, 2024, officers saw the owner struggling to control two dogs that escaped. The owner surrendered six
dogs but refused to give up three adult dogs responsible for the damage.
On September 9, 2024, ARC obtained a warrant for the removal of the remaining three dogs. When officers arrived, four
dogs were removed making the total number of dogs seized ten. The dogs are now in the ARC’s possession.

