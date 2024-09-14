Texas Secretary of State Reminds Texans: ‘Make A Plan to Vote” in New Ad Shown Across the State

In a newly released advertisement, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans that now is the time to make a plan to vote in the November 5 Election.

“My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot,” Secretary Nelson says in the ad. “I encourage Texans to visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online resource.”

Secretary Nelson’s ad serves as a reminder of all the essential things to remember to bring when you head out to vote this election season, including one of the seven accepted forms of identification voters can use when voting in person. She also reminds Texans to visit VoteTexas.gov for all their election questions.

The commercial is part of Secretary Nelson’s 2024 voter education campaign and was filmed in Lewisville’s City Hall. The new commercial will be shared on social media, websites, cable and streaming channels, and at football games. Fans at Stephen F. Austin State University, Kilgore College and Prairie View A&M University will be able to see the commercial during home games.

“I want to thank Mayor TJ Gilmore and the City of Lewisville for allowing us to film in their beautiful City Hall, a perfect backdrop to share these important messages,” Secretary Nelson said. “Also, thank you to Denton County Elections for its support to make the ad possible.”

For official information, including registration and vote-by-mail deadlines, please visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE.