Whitecaps Day to commemorate 57 years of service to the community

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 6, 2024) – Galveston College and the Galveston College Foundation will celebrate Whitecaps Day and the college’s 57 years of service to the community on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, which marks the historic day GC first opened its doors to the community in 1967.

GC and the GCF invite the community to join the Whitecaps Day festivities on Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., which will include a celebration of college faculty, staff and alumni with photos, videos, selfie opportunities and one-of-a-kind Whitecaps merchandise. Community members can join the celebration at the GC’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.

In addition, for $18, individuals can receive a one-of-a-kind, limited edition Whitecaps Day T-shirt created by Galveston Rotaract and Galveston Island Rotary members. Quantity is limited.

“Whitecaps Day on September 18 is a celebration of our community’s enduring commitment to education,” said Kelly Kennedy, director of Development and GC Foundation. “Since 1967, Galveston College has empowered countless students, past and present, with the knowledge and skills to succeed. Whitecaps Day honors the achievements of those who have transformed their lives through education, strengthening our community’s future.”

In addition to the daytime activities, the new GC Alumni Association is hosting the inaugural GC Alumni Association Members Only Social from 5:30-7 p.m. in the GC Art Gallery, located on the third floor of the Fine Arts Building, Room FA-318. Join fellow GC alumni for delicious bites and beverages while viewing the first Student Juried Art Exhibit.

A Meet and Greet with fellow alumni will be held from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a brief presentation at 6 p.m. from Amanda Jones, GC Art Gallery Curator and Art Director, about the gallery and opportunities for taking art classes through Continuing Education. After the presentation, there will be additional time for socializing.

“The GC Alumni Association is for all former GC students, degree and certificate graduates, and those individuals who participate in Continuing Education courses,” said Della Shorman, Development Officer and Alumni Relations Liaison. “We are building an inclusive association of individuals who want to reconnect with former classmates and stay connected to Galveston College.”

To sign up for the GC Alumni Association, visit https://gc.edu/about-gc/administration/foundation-development/join-alumni.php. There is no cost to join.

To RSVP for the GC Alumni Reception, visit https://www.gc.edu/about-gc/administration/foundation-development/office-of-development-events.php.

GC opened its doors in 1967 to 703 students and now serves approximately 2,300 students each semester in credit programs and nearly 1,415 individuals annually through its continuing education programs.

The college has grown over the years, and GC’s growth continues this year with the opening of the new three-story, 64,000-square-foot Health Science Education Center for the fall 2024 semester.

In 2013, GC opened the Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center, located at 7626 Broadway St. in Galveston, which offers a variety of vocational programs.

With small class sizes, more than 80 programs of study and two campuses, GC is a cornerstone of the community. The college is known for its partnerships with businesses and organizations, its commitment to provide a quality learning environment that is student focused and its affordability.

In addition, since 1992, GC has been home to two athletic programs, Whitecaps baseball and softball. GC’s baseball team won the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in 1994, and the softball team is currently the No. 5 team in the nation after a spectacular World Series run in May.

Join the Whitecaps Day celebration on Sept. 18 to help continue the legacy and assure the mission of Galveston College, a donation can be made at https://gc.edu/about-gc/administration/foundation-development/ways-to-give.php.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.