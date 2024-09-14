This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Simon and Effy

Give a big hello to Simon (A038202), is a 3 month old male Domestic Short Hair orange tabby who is looking for a big welcome to the adoption hall. Simon is everything a kitten should be – playful, friendly, curious and cute. His light orange coat is soft in shade and texture. Simon has captivating copper eyes, a peach nose, and a darling little mouth to make “meow meows” to tell you his is hungry or needs attention. His tail is striped and his whiskers admirable for such a little guy. Simon is ready and waiting for a family and home of his own. Could that be with you? Come on in, ask to meet Simon and see if he is your perfect kitty match.

Meet Effy (A037847) a 1 year old Dogo Argentino who’s always up for a good run and some fun. She loves being around people and other dogs, making her a great all-around companion. Toys are her favorite, and she’ll happily play with them for hours. Effy’s ready to find her forever home where she can share her playful spirit. Come on in and meet Effy!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Simon and Effy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 17th – Sept 21st, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.