The Texas City Garden Club will host their 52nd Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
The Texas City Garden Club will host their 52nd Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

 This promises to be an exciting year for our Holiday Market. We plan to have many unique and talented vendors. It is a wonderful opportunity to get a start on your holiday shopping. All year Garden Club members have been caring for and nurturing a variety of plants for our sale. And of course, the delicious homemade baked goods sale.

 This year we will also have FREE presentations by the Galveston County Master Gardener’s. 

10:00 a.m. ~ Growing Plumeria’s*

11:00 a.m. ~ Container Gardening*

1:00 p.m. ~ Landscape Design

*Plumeria’s & Container Plants will be available for sale Gardening Craft Activities for kids of all ages.

Workshops provided by Jimbo’s Nursery*

11:00 a.m. ~ Bromeliad Mount Workshop

2:00 p.m. ~ Fairy Garden Workshop

(open to adults & children)

*$30 per participant

Pre-Register/make payment @

Jimbosnursery.com

Gardening Craft Activities for kids of all ages.

We are now accepting Vendors ~ For information contact:

Nancy Cooper @ 832-567-4122 (cooper.nj44@gmail.com) 

Becky Chollett@ 972-804-7269 (bchollett@verizon.net) 

  The Garden Club meets the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Nessler Center. Our next meeting is September 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Alamo Room at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

Guests are always welcome! 

Bridget Buffa

Texas City Garden Club

“Planting for the Future”

