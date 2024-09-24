Cordray Drug Store fundraiser for Galveston College Athletics Scholarship is a hit

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 20, 2024) – Cordray Drug Store raised $750 for the

Galveston College Athletics Scholarship with the Coach Kelly’s Whitecaps Crunch

fundraiser in August, which was named in honor of GC Athletic Director and Head

Softball Coach Kelly Raines.

Raines guided the Whitecaps to a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I

World Series appearance and a No. 5 nationwide ranking. She was also named the

Region 14 Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year.

The partnership with Michael and Ashley Cordray, owners of Cordray Drug Store, for

the fundraiser was the brainchild of Galveston College Foundation Chair, Tom

Schwenk, an avid supporter of the college.



“Galveston is a city of neighborhoods and when I heard my neighbor on 39th Street, the

Galveston College Whitecaps softball team made it to the Junior College World Series, I

was very impressed,” said Schwenk, who donated $250 to the cause. “My admiration

soared when I learned that the Galveston College softball coach and athletic director

was named coach of the year. I am a big believer in the quality of our lives here on our

beautiful island and I believe all successes should be celebrated.”

“I enlisted the help of my friends and another 39th Street neighbor, Cordray’s Drug

Store,” he added. “Michael and Ashley Cordray graciously offered up a flavor of the

month, picked by Kelly, and a portion of all sales in August for Coach Kelly’s Whitecaps

Crunch was to be donated to the Whitecaps Athletic Scholarship. It was a deal for

everyone.”

Coach Kelly’s Whitecaps Crunch, a limited-edition rolled ice cream flavor made

specially for the fundraiser, was a hit. The rich, creamy and crunchy orange-infused

vanilla ice cream with blue sprinkles and whipped cream toppings proved to be a crowd-

pleaser and was scooped up for a good cause.

“We’re grateful for the community’s support,” said Raines. “Our student-athletes work

incredibly hard and this scholarship helps them balance academics and athletics. Every

dollar raised goes toward helping our athletes pursue their education while continuing to

compete at a high level.”

