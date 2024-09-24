Cordray Drug Store fundraiser for Galveston College Athletics Scholarship is a hit

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 20, 2024) – Cordray Drug Store raised $750 for the
Galveston College Athletics Scholarship with the Coach Kelly’s Whitecaps Crunch
fundraiser in August, which was named in honor of GC Athletic Director and Head
Softball Coach Kelly Raines.
Raines guided the Whitecaps to a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I
World Series appearance and a No. 5 nationwide ranking. She was also named the
Region 14 Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year.
The partnership with Michael and Ashley Cordray, owners of Cordray Drug Store, for
the fundraiser was the brainchild of Galveston College Foundation Chair, Tom
Schwenk, an avid supporter of the college.
“Galveston is a city of neighborhoods and when I heard my neighbor on 39th Street, the
Galveston College Whitecaps softball team made it to the Junior College World Series, I
was very impressed,” said Schwenk, who donated $250 to the cause. “My admiration
soared when I learned that the Galveston College softball coach and athletic director
was named coach of the year. I am a big believer in the quality of our lives here on our
beautiful island and I believe all successes should be celebrated.”
“I enlisted the help of my friends and another 39th Street neighbor, Cordray’s Drug
Store,” he added. “Michael and Ashley Cordray graciously offered up a flavor of the
month, picked by Kelly, and a portion of all sales in August for Coach Kelly’s Whitecaps
Crunch was to be donated to the Whitecaps Athletic Scholarship. It was a deal for
everyone.”
Coach Kelly’s Whitecaps Crunch, a limited-edition rolled ice cream flavor made
specially for the fundraiser, was a hit. The rich, creamy and crunchy orange-infused
vanilla ice cream with blue sprinkles and whipped cream toppings proved to be a crowd-
pleaser and was scooped up for a good cause.
“We’re grateful for the community’s support,” said Raines. “Our student-athletes work
incredibly hard and this scholarship helps them balance academics and athletics. Every
dollar raised goes toward helping our athletes pursue their education while continuing to
compete at a high level.”
